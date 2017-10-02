Celebrities Tearfully React to the Deadly Las Vegas Shooting on Social Media

X
BY: Lara Walsh
October 2, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

Hours after a Las Vegas gunman opened fire during the city's three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, headlined by Jason Aldean, celebrities instantly took to social media to express their grief and condolences in the wake of the deadly tragedy.

The horrific incident has already been described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, after leaving at least 50 dead and more than 200 people injured. "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate," Jason Aldean, who arrived on stage shortly before shots began ringing, captioned an image of the strip. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZvRZnogBrI/?hl=en&taken-by=jasonaldean

In addition to performers from the country showcase, such as Chris Young, Jake Owen, and Big & Rich, stars, including John Legend, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Celine Dion, Sia, and Mariah Carey also posted messages of support in the aftermath of the shooting.

Scroll below to see how celebrities responded to the harrowing events.

Celine Dion: 

https://twitter.com/celinedion/status/914779624491638784?

 

Jake Owen: 

https://twitter.com/jakeowen/status/914743812026654720?

 

Paris Hilton: 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZvd2JtHetd/?taken-by=parishilton

 

Big & Rich:

https://twitter.com/bigandrich/status/914754437893193728?

 

Chris Young:

https://twitter.com/ChrisYoungMusic/status/914787379197571072?

 

Kate Hudson: 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZvdGlxAtUS/

💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 

John Legend: 

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/914807697299705857

 

Mariah Carey:

https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/914757558258294784

 

Sia: 

https://twitter.com/Sia/status/914736898131636224

 

Paris Jackson: 

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/914748555876634625?

 

Olivia Cuplo:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZvZucCAguR/

 

Josh Groban: 

https://twitter.com/joshgroban/status/914739775243997184?

 

Ruby Rose: 

https://twitter.com/RubyRose/status/914752719402835968?

 

Donald Trump:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/914810093874671617?

 

Chloë Grace Moretz:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZvnqLHjwYh/?hl=en&taken-by=chloegmoretz

 

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top