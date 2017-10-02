Celebrities Tearfully React to the Deadly Las Vegas Shooting on Social Media

Hours after a Las Vegas gunman opened fire during the city's three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, headlined by Jason Aldean, celebrities instantly took to social media to express their grief and condolences in the wake of the deadly tragedy.

The horrific incident has already been described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, after leaving at least 50 dead and more than 200 people injured. "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate," Jason Aldean, who arrived on stage shortly before shots began ringing, captioned an image of the strip.

In addition to performers from the country showcase, such as Chris Young, Jake Owen, and Big & Rich, stars, including John Legend, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Celine Dion, Sia, and Mariah Carey also posted messages of support in the aftermath of the shooting.

Scroll below to see how celebrities responded to the harrowing events.

Celine Dion:

https://twitter.com/celinedion/status/914779624491638784? Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Jake Owen:

https://twitter.com/jakeowen/status/914743812026654720? Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Paris Hilton:

Big & Rich:

https://twitter.com/bigandrich/status/914754437893193728? Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Chris Young:

https://twitter.com/ChrisYoungMusic/status/914787379197571072? I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Kate Hudson:

John Legend:

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/914807697299705857 The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey:

https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/914757558258294784 Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Sia:

https://twitter.com/Sia/status/914736898131636224 Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide. — sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017

Paris Jackson:

https://twitter.com/ParisJackson/status/914748555876634625? heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in vegas, friends & families (strangers included)…breaks my heart to see earth like this — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) October 2, 2017

Olivia Cuplo:

Josh Groban:

https://twitter.com/joshgroban/status/914739775243997184? My Las Vegas friends please stay safe, stay indoors. This is ongoing and looks already to be quite tragic. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

Ruby Rose:

https://twitter.com/RubyRose/status/914752719402835968? Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

Donald Trump:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/914810093874671617? My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Chloë Grace Moretz: