Larry David and Bernie Sanders Are Legitimately Related

Larry David has some news, and it’s pretty, pretty, prett-y good.

The Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star made a comedic resurgence in late 2015 when he guest-starred on Saturday Night Live and showed off his killer impression of Senator (and then prospective presidential candidate) Bernie Sanders.

In addition to David’s killer timing and skillful delivery, his uncanny resemblance to Sanders made him a perfect fit for the ongoing gag. The actor appeared on the late night variety show several times throughout the election—performances that were met with widespread acclaim.

Anyway, long story short: Yada, yada, yada ... Larry David and Bernie Sanders are RELATED.

No, David isn’t a literal Bernie bro’ but there is shared blood between the 70-something public figures.

According to the funny man, he found out that he and Sanders were related during an appearance on the PBS series Finding Your Roots.

VIDEO: Coinage: Highest-Grossing SNL Films of All Time

"I thought there must be some connection," he said about the coincidental relation, "I love Bernie."

The exact title of their familial bond eluded David, who said Sanders was "like a third cousin or something."

RELATED: So Blake Lively and Coach Bolton from High School Musical Are Actually Related

CRAZY! We can barely curb our enthusiasm.