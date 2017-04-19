Lana Del Rey Just Dropped Her New Single with The Weeknd

Just call these two a musical dream team.

After Lana Del Rey teamed up with The Weeknd for his Starboy album's Stargirl Interlude and Party Monster, the singer returned the favor, collaborating with the songstress for the title track from her new LP.

Del Rey announced the news Wednesday, sharing a dreamy photo of the two of them hanging out together on a set in a faux field of yellow flowers. "My new song with Starboy is out. It's the title track of the record–Lust for Life," she captioned the snap, tagging their location as "Hollyweird".

In it, the "Starboy" crooner stands tall in all black military jacket, T-shirt, jeans, and shades, as Del Rey lounges at his feet in a red mini dress, rocking lacy gloves as her hair cascades down the front of her frock. In the background, a screen glows behind them.

The music star included a link to the official audio for the song, in which she croons, "Take off, take off, take off all of your clothes" as The Weeknd's smooth vocals pour in as he sings, "They say only the good die young, but that ain't right."

Del Rey discussed their single during a recent interview with Courtney Love in Dazed, telling the rocker, "Maybe that's kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records."

RELATED: Lana Del Rey's New Album Is "Coming Soon" and We're Here for It

WATCH: Lana Del Rey's Changing Looks

In addition to their collab this go-round, Del Rey was also featured on "Prisoner" on The Weeknd's debut album Beauty Behind the Madness. The Weeknd made sure to give her props as he shared the photo on his Instagram page too, writing alongside it, "The Queen @lanadelrey's Lust for Life featuring me is out. Thank you for letting me be a part of this. Also an honor to be the first feature on your discography !"