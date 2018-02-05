Lana Del Rey Speaks Out After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt by Man at Her Orlando Concert

Fame can sometimes take a scary, dark turn.

The Orlando Police arrested a man named Michael Hunt on Friday for stalking and making threats toward pop star Lana Del Rey before she performed at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., that night. According to the local department’s Twitter account, Hunt attempted to kidnap Del Ray (whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) and was caught outside of the arena holding tickets to the show with a knife.

ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon.



After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018

OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey.



Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

Del Rey took to Twitter to thank her fans at local shows following the incident on Saturday. “Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high,” she wrote. “We’re all feeling super lucky after a couple of days of amazing shows.”

On Sunday, she followed up with a message addressing the alleged kidnapping attempt. “Hey kiddos. I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u,” she wrote.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, police had originally received a tip from a caller pointing out his “cryptic and threatening” posts on Facebook. Police found several posts in which he wrote about Del Rey. “I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one,” he wrote on Jan. 30.

In other posts, he reportedly said the singer is “my always and forever to be” and made plans for his future with her public: “I’m going to probably finish out her tour with her, obviously, and dance and talk and figure out what we’re going to do.”