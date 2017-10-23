Lady Gaga Defines "Baptism Chic" in Hot Pink Knitwear

Mother Monster blessed a baby's baptism with her unconventional, albeit flawless, style.

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga was a monochromatic inspiration, donning a unique take on "baptism chic," courtesy of designer Brandon Maxwell, as she headed to church to witness her friend's baby get baptized.

The "Bad Romance" singer took to Instagram to share a number of posts from the momentous occasion, and, in true Gaga fashion, served up some serious style goals at the same time. "Baptism Chic thank you bestie @brandonmaxwell for lending me this pink chic knitwear separates and 'B' belt I love!" she wrote alongside several photos that featured every angle of the stunning head-to-toe hot pink look from the designer.

The stunning fuchsia pieces were complemented with a belt, handbag, and strappy heels in the same hue.

Further emphasizing her great romance with fashion, the sartorial-savvy musician wowed with oversized seahorse earrings and vintage-inspired cat eye sunglasses that added just the right amount of quirkiness to her look.

Gaga also teased several photos of her getting ready to board a private plane after the ceremony, proving that her head-turning ensemble could flawlessly transition from baptism to jet set chic.

"Stopped off to see my best girlfriend's first baby get christened, where are we off to next? Any guesses?" she wrote.

Turns out that the busy songstress was headed to make a surprise appearance at the One America Appeal concert, where she pose alongside five past presidents in a cream power suit.

Mother Monster can't stop, won't stop!