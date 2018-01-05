Lady Gaga Zip Lines Upside Down in Costa Rica, Is Totally Fearless

While it’s no secret that Lady Gaga has mastered the art of midair acrobatics, her zip-lining antics take things to the next level.

As the “Million Reasons” hitmaker continues to live her best life while kicking off the New Year with beau, Christian Carino, in Costa Rica, she let out her theatrical side during a daredevil ride through the air on Thursday.

In a video shared to her talent agent boyfriend’s Instagram account, Mother Monster enjoys an adrenaline-filled adventure through a forest, dangling upside down.

After jolting to a stop, the Grammy Award-winning star admits that she got scared at the very end of the ride. "Oh my God! The brakes scared the s***t out of me!" she can be heard saying.

Nevertheless impressed, Carino proudly captioned the clip: “The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup. Simply fearless.”

Looks like Gaga is ready for just about anything that comes her way in 2018!