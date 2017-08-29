Lady Gaga Is Already Working on a New Album 

Lady Gaga may be in the midst of the first leg of her world tour for her most recent album Joanne, but her hectic schedule hasn't stopped her from thinking about her next album.

"I’ve started writing," she told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview about her upcoming planned LP. It's still in its early stages though, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up quite yet, but the new music may proceed another single from Joanne. When asked if she'll be releasing a fifth from her most recent studio effort, she didn't give a straight answer. "I’ll let ya know,” she told the outlet playfully. Fans have campaigned on social media "Dancin’ In Circles," but it looks like only time will tell.

"I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create," she continued.

Later in the interview, she opened up about her vision as an artist and her past albums. "Every single one of my albums—no matter if they were received with critical acclaim, commercial acclaim, or artistic acclaim—every time I plant my feet further into myself, and that is what I believe to be honorable as an artist," she said. "You fall on the sword always. It’s your work, and when I make my work, there’s a reason and I think about it and I love it, and that’s what matters.”

Catch Lady Gaga on tour now until December 18, and stay tuned for new music—it could be right around the corner.