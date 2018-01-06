Lady Gaga Continues to Prove That Heels Are the Ideal Bikini Accessory

While a large swath of the United States is suffering from freezing temps, Lady Gaga has done the smart thing and escaped. The singer is currently on a dream vacation in Costa Rica, and as you might expect, we're extremely jealous.

It doesn't help that Gaga has been posting snaps of her vacation, but since she has we can't help but admire her full commitment to wearing heels on the beach.

Today, she posted a photo of herself standing on a rock near the ocean wearing her go-to white bikini with thong bottoms. While many may be distracted by her barely-there suit, our eyes were immediately drawn to her footwear. "Vacation Station ," she captioned the photo.

For the second time (that we know of), Gaga showed off her penchant for accessorizing her bikini with heels. Last year, she did a mini photo shoot in Miami, where she showed off strappy white and gold stilettos. This trip she's gone for a more low key option, choosing white block heel slides instead.

She may have finally inspired us to bring some beach heels for our next tropical trip.