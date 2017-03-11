Lady Gaga Looks Too Cool in Her New Gigi Shades

Lady Gaga was sitting front row at the Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017 show in Venice Beach—right after the Super Bowl, no less—and it appears that she liked what she saw! Mother Monster was spotted wearing a pair of sunglasses from Gigi Hadid's designer collaboration while out and about in Los Angeles this weekend—and she looked amazing in them! The musician showed major Tommy pride that went beyond just the glasses—she also wore one of Hilfiger’s iconic sweatshirts, and we are borderline desperate to get the look.

Gaga may be hiding from the paps in the photo, which was posted to the Tommy x Gigi Instagram feed today, but aside from the blurriness, it looks almost like a campaign image—she’s a natural.

Hilfiger’s second collection with Hadid (H&H!) was shown in a see-now, buy-now format amidst much fanfare in Los Angeles last month. Editors, celebrities, and models flocked to the Venice Boardwalk (some were even flown in on private Tommy jets for the spectacle).

Hadid’s take? “We share Tommy’s styles all over the world and people love it,” the model told InStyle just before the show. Clearly Gaga is feeling the love, too.