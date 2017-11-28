Lady Gaga Welcomes Two New Babies into Her Family, and They're Adorable

Loyal Little Monsters know that Lady Gaga is obsessed with horses, but if you need a refresher, the pop star first really fell in love with equines in 2015, when her record label delivered a gorgeous white one to her home in Malibu for Christmas.

Today on my doorstep was delivered a White Angel from heaven. It felt like the old days of the record business, she's such a spiritual girl! A heartfelt thank you to John Janick and Steve Berman, the whole Interscope family. I will ride, and care for, and love her forever. I was so surprised!❤️ A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 21, 2015 at 1:53pm PST

Wrapped up with a pink bow, the animal was the perfect addition to her seaside California ranch-mansion, where she’s also mom to a garden and a very active chicken coup. Her country-inspired aesthetic continued through the release of her analog-style 2016 album Joanne, and now, Gaga’s proving she’s still got a thing for everything equestrian.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to introduce two new babies which she called, well, “our new babies” in a caption.

Our new babies😭💘 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:45am PST

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:44am PST

👼 👼 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:45am PST

You can see the two young horses mingling with one of her older ones too.

In addition, Gaga, who’s nominated for two 2018 Grammys, also took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the nods. “I’m humbled and grateful that my album Joanne was nominated & also my song ‘Million Reasons,’” she wrote alongside a shot of her riding a horse.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Wasn't Even at the American Music Awards, but She Still Stole the Show

“Thank u so much Monsters & Grammy Voters for believing in this music and me. I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music.”

She also posted a message to her late aunt Joanne, who died of Lupus-related illness and inspired her last album.

I never knew her and she never knew me. But my knowledge of her strength in my ancestry through her struggle with #Lupus got me through a lot of pain. Today she got nominated for a Grammy. Thanks #Joanne. We love you. #ladygaga #monster #monsters #littlemonster A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Saddle up, Gaga!