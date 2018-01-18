Lady Gaga Wore the Ultimate All-Black Street Style Look in Milan

No matter where Lady Gaga goes, she knows how to make a fashion statement. Case in point: The all-black look she wore while enjoying a day in Milan before she hits the stage tomorrow to perform at the Mediolanum Forum as part of her Joanne World Tour.

Today, the singer shared three Instagram posts from her day exploring the Italian city, and like we've mentioned — she looked extremely chic. To enjoy the sights, she wore an outstanding leather jacket that featured full furry sleeves, which she paired with loose-fitting velvet trousers. She finished off the look with bright red lips, a wide-brimmed hat, and dark shades.

Thankfully, we also got to see the top she underneath her stellar jacket. She took off the topper to enjoy an espresso at a café, revealing a stylish blouse with sheer embroidery along the top and velvet at the bottom. "Ragazza/ Milano," she captioned the photo of her holding her espresso.

Ragazza/ Milano A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 17, 2018 at 6:21am PST

In the Instagram where she showed off her full look, she thanked Donatella Versace for her beautiful gifts and for making Milan feel like a home away from home.

"@versace_official @donatella_versace you are the most wonderful friend, and inspiration and comfort to my life. Thank you for these beautiful gifts I will never forget this moment I am speechless as usual. You always make Milano my home, and as an Italian American girl it means so much. Ti Amo my queen."

The feeling is defintiey mutual for the designer. She shared a collage of Gaga wearing Versace looks today, writing, "Gaga, a true friend and a true Versace ICON! ❤ #ladygaga."