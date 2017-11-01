Lady Gaga Wears Two Surprisingly Outrageous Outfits in New Tudor Watch Video

Think Lady Gaga’s no longer interested in unforgettable couture-like outfits that make headlines and are sometimes made out of meat? Think again.

The 31-year-old pop star is the face of watch brand Tudor and its accompanying #BornToDare campaign and yes, she upped the fashion ante for the portfolio.

In a new promotional video, Gaga aggressively battles herself in a piano place face-off that shows her mastery of the art. We all know she can perform like no other, but these outfits cannot be ignored.

On one end, we see Gaga in a Victorian-like white gown with a matching platinum 'do and a badass attitude. On the other? A black leather bodysuit with oversize shoulder pads and an overall aesthetic that takes us back to her Fame Monster days.

In an accompanying below, she talks about the #BornToDare message behind the campaign. "I did not where I am today by being safe. I think that there has to be an element of danger and risk to putting yourself out there and being vulnerable whether it’s in business or art," she says.

“ I did not get where I am today by being safe “ @ladygaga #BornToDare #ladygaga #BlackBay #TudorWatch A post shared by TUDOR Watch OFFICIAL (@tudorwatch) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

A behind-the-scenes clip shows just how fierce she is on set.

This is how it’s done. Behind the scene with @ladygaga #blackbay and #tudorwatch #BornToDare #ladygaga A post shared by TUDOR Watch OFFICIAL (@tudorwatch) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Yes, Gaga still does turn heads when she hits red carpets or the stage, but in the past year, she’s taken a more pared-down, country-western approach to her style—hence why we’re so obsessed with these two looks.

Watch the full video above.