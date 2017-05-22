Read Lady Gaga's Touching Tribute to Her Friend Who Passed Away from Cancer

Read Lady Gaga's Touching Tribute to Her Friend Who Passed Away from Cancer
lagygaga/Twitter
Shop This Post
May 22, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
BY: Faith Cummings

We are incredibly sad to learn that Lady Gaga's best friend, Sonja Durham, has passed away after a grueling battle with breast cancer.

"She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was," the star stated in an Instagram tribute to her friend posted on Sunday. "She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that OK. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too."

Durham died last Friday and was one of Gaga's biggest supporters as a former manager of her Haus of Gaga creative team. She was also the person who inspired the song "Grigio Girls" on Gaga's Joanne album. Just last month at Coachella, the Grammy Award-winning artist dedicated a rendition of her hit song "Edge of Glory" to her now late BFF.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUYBWc4AfJH/?taken-by=ladygaga

I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that's not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I'm just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer. I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, "Go find Joanne, Sonj." Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Some of their most memorable moments this year were during Durham's wedding planning process, in which Gaga was literally her right hand. She wrote about all the ways her best friend was by her side as she continued to fight her stage IV cancer on her blog last month.

"Honestly, if it wasn't for Gaga and the financial contributions from everyone so far I really do not think I would be here," Durham expressed. "Let's just say I understand why people give up and die because they do not have the resources that I have been given. It's really given me some thought on starting a non-profit."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUVfNdkA_P-/

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Coachella Tribute to Her Friend with Cancer Will Make You Emotional

"I vow to be a little stronger every day for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer," Gaga continued in her moving post. "I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients, so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and fight. I loved her. I still love her."

We send our most sincere condolences to Durham's family and Gaga.

The Latest in Video

Pippa Middleton is Married
See More Videos

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top