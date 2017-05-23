Lady Gaga Goes Topless to Celebrate Naomi Campbell's Birthday

What do you get the supermodel who has everything? A topless cooking photo, of course!

Well, that's exactly what Lady Gaga gave to Naomi Campbell for her 47th birthday on Monday. The "Poker Face" singer took to Instagram with a completely topless pic of herself holding a pepper mill in the kitchen. With her back to the camera, little of Gaga was actually showing except for her large collection of tattoos that were accentuated by a messy top knot and a pair of low-slung black yoga pants.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Can Use These Tax Deductions

"#HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell," Gaga captioned the mysterious 'gram along with two food-related emojis: a fork and knife, as well as a skillet with an egg.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUZmWEwg-Yk/ 🍴🍳 #HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 22, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Inside joke or new trend? And what exactly is Mother Monster cooking? It's hard to tell, but it looks like there's a plate of bacon on the counter to her right. Boobie breakfast? That would at least explain the egg emoji. Shrug.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever

As long as Naomi gets the reference, we're cool with it.