Lady Gaga Hit the Beach in Miami Wearing Barely-There Thong Bikini and High Heels 

Work it, Lady Gaga! After a Thanksgiving spent with her horses, the singer arrived in Miami for the next stop on her Joanne World Tour. Before she hit the stage to perform, she headed to the beach, where she rocked one incredible swimwear ensemble.

Gaga shared two photos of herself posing on the beach, and there are no flip-flops in sight. In the Instagrams, she wears a barely-there sequined mesh bikini top and coordinating white bottoms. While the bottoms may seem demure from the front, in the second 'gram she revealed that it's in fact a rhinestone thong.

She finished off the look with a black cover up that featured gold embellishments along the edges, a thick gold necklace, and oversize sunglasses. Her ultimate accessory though? Strappy white and gold stilettos. Definitely not your average beach look!

"From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!" she captioned the first photo.

In the next photo, which shows her from behind, Lady Gaga wrote, "Call me Princess Peach #ladygaga #JoanneWorldTourMiami." Best use for the peach emoji, ever.