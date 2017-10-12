Lady Gaga is back and as fabulous as ever.

Last month the 31-year-old postponed the European leg of her Joanne tour and opened up in an Instagram post about how the decision stemmed from her struggles with physical pain and mental health issues.

She gave fans an up-close look at them in her recent Five Foot Two documentary and revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, though she didn't share the exact cause of her pain. “I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she explained on Instagram.

So how’s she holding up?

On Tuesday—after stars like Gigi Hadid and Beyoncè sent her get-well gifts—the star took to Instagram to confirm that she’s feeling better.

“Slowly coming back to life. With some exciting tour announcements on the way!” she wrote in the caption to a new 'gram. In it, she wears pastel-colored pieces reminiscent of her Joanne tour fashion. She also hinted that the tour’s about to kick off again.

Thank you @sakspotts for this dope jacket and @pollyplume for the beautiful sparkly boots. Slowly coming back to life. With some exciting tour announcements on the way! 🌸🎉🎀 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

In another photo, Gaga proudly rocks a pair of Juicy Couture shorts and shares she’s been back in the studio. “Made me feel like a star, like the ones in the sky, you know … the real kind,” she wrote.

Nothing like studio therapy. Thank you @juicycouture for these awesome sparkly track shorts and comfy top. Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star 💫 like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

One final image was captioned with “tough girl on the mend,” a lyric on “Grigio Girls,” a song dedicated to her friend Sonja Durham who died in May after a battle with breast cancer.

Tough girl on the mend. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

We’re glad to see Gaga’s feeling better.