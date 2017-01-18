Lady Gaga's Been Planning Her Super Bowl Performance Since Age 4—Go Behind the Scenes

As we expected, the 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance is going to be one for the books. Would you expect anything less from Lady Gaga?

The Joanne singer shared a teaser video on Twitter that took us behind-the-scenes into the making of the show. This is an absolute dream come true for Gaga, as she reveals in the clip, "I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do. For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together. The thing is, it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times."

Hold on to your hats! Your first look #BTS of #PepsiHalftime as @RICHYSQUIRREL gets @LadyGaga's dancers ready to make us Feb 5th! pic.twitter.com/NlteGrS7Wa — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 18, 2017

The Big Apple-born musician definitely has huge shoes to fill as artists like Prince, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen have all performed at past halftime shows. But we have no doubts that Gaga will make her own footprint in the performance's history books. She isn't worried either.

"I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently?," the musician divulged. "How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?' This is where I'm supposed to be."

We know her performance will be 12 minutes, but we have no idea what songs she will include. And she's definitely been working hard, training every single day.

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Gaga also provided a sneak peek into a rehearsal with her dancers in an Instagram post earlier this week.

"Super Bowl rehearsal is so fun," read the Boomerang's video's caption. "We built a tent in my backyard with a dance floor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u!" We've never wanted to be somewhere else so badly.

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! 💋❤️🎤 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET So mark your calendars and get your party plans ready!