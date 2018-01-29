You'll Never Guess What Lady Gaga's Snake Ring at the Grammy's Really Means

Lady Gaga definitely shut things down at the 2018 Grammy Awards, wearing an over-the-top Armani Privé gown. But her fancy jewels actually ended up stealing all of the attention, especially her black snake ring. Zoom in on the singer's red-carpet look, and you'll see that she wore a cocktail ring with dark stones in the shape of a snake.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

If you're a fan of Taylor Swift, you already know that the 28-year-old singer embraced the serpent as she dropped her latest set of songs last year. Plus she also sells silver and gold snake rings on her website for $60, and they look exactly like Lady Gaga's Grammy jewels. So could a Gaga and Swift collab be in our future? Fans sure are hoping so.

Lady Gaga wearing a black snake ring at the #Grammys.



Gaga and Taylor collaboration, everybody? pic.twitter.com/kp2ykB5Exz — Nikola (@niktaylorde) January 28, 2018

The snake ring though...Is Gaga going to collaborate with Taylor swift? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lGt5XgZY8k — confused & suicidal (@jeremijello14) January 28, 2018

Wishful thinking, Swifties. But it turns out, that Gaga is actually wearing black diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz, a favorite amongst most of Hollywood. So the ring probably doesn't mean much more than a red-carpet slay. So can we please talk about that huge diamond ring on Gaga's left hand? Are wedding bells in Gaga's near future? Only time will tell.