Lady Gaga Just Wore the Sexiest Pantsuit We've Ever Seen

Lady Gaga stepped out in Barcelona on Thursday days ahead of her concert next week, which will kickoff the European leg of her Joanne World Tour. Keeping with her latest album’s aesthetic, Gaga arrived in Spain’s second-largest city wearing pale pink head-to-toe (her shoes were black, so I guess more like shoulders-to-ankle?).

Mother Monster paired a waist-cinching blazer (shop a similar look here) with matching trousers, accessorizing with black aviator shades and a chunky chain-link statement necklace. Gaga’s platinum locks were perfectly coiffed in a swingy Jackie Kennedy-esque fashion, and she wore a pair of black platform sandals with gold embellishments on her feet.

To be fair, we’re kind of burying the lead … The true focus of the signer’s ensemble was not the garments, but rather the lack thereof.

LG’s blazer, the neck of which plunged to her waist, appears to be the only top the superstar is wearing—her chest is completely bare. In other words, we have never seen a sexier pantsuit.

Lagencia Grosby/BACKGRID

OH. MY. GAGA.