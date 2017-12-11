Lady Gaga Dressed Up as Santa’s Naughty Elf and We Need More

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to introduce your favorite new celebrity: Mistress Claus!

Just when we were getting prepared to call Lady Gaga by her given name, Stefani Germanotta, the 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious 'gram of herself dressed up as "Mistress Claus," the cheerful character she took on for her and her team’s #HausOfGaga holiday party.

“I’m Santa’s naughty elf,” she wrote in the first of a series of images in which she’s wearing silver platinum hair, a gilded, leaf-adorned headpiece, glittery makeup and ears that make her look just like an elf.

#hausofgaga holiday party. I’m Santa’s naughty elf. Mistress Claus. 😂 #holiday A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

She also shared photos of her entire team, which included hairstylist Frederic Aspiras and manager Bobby Campbell, dressed in Christmas-inspired outfits.

Happy Holidays from the #HausOfGaga. We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears! 🎄🎅🤶 #holiday #ladygaga #gaga #party photo by @alex.j.dolan A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

On Instagram stories, Gaga shared video from her holiday night out and in addition to going bowling with those closest to her, she also spent time with her younger sister, Natali.

If that weren’t enough, we’re also obsessed with the full corseted-green costume, which gives “sexy elf” whole new meaning.

Happy e*fin holidays! A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

Are you on the naughty or nice list this year? #holiday #holidayparty #merrychristmas #happyholidays #naughty #nice #ladygaga #gaga A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

#happyholidays Baby It’s Cold Outside 🎅☃️❄️❄️ A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Happy holidays!