Lady Gaga Will Reportedly Replace Beyoncé at Coachella 2017

Lady Gaga Will Reportedly Replace Beyoncé at Coachella 2017
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shop This Post
February 28, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Little Monsters, rejoice! Lady Gaga is coming to Coachella.

Less than a week after the festival announced that Beyoncé—who was set to headline the major music event and is currently expecting twins—had dropped out of the 2017 lineup due to guidance from her doctors, Billboard reports that the "Perfect Illusion" singer will headline both weekends of Coachella in April.

Lady Gaga will add the two weekend gigs to her jam-packed 2017 tour schedule, which she announced following her dazzling performance at Super Bowl LI. Her Joanne World Tour kicks off on August 1 in Vancouver, B.C., and includes stops all over the United States, Canada, and Europe in cities like Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, Boston, and her hometown of New York City.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Speaks Out Against Super Bowl Body Shamers


As it was previously stated, Beyoncé will instead perform at Coachella in 2018.

RELATED: Beyoncé Just Bailed on Her Coachella 2017 Performance

We can't wait to see what Gaga has in store.

The Latest in Video

The Internet-Breaking Beyoncé Maternity Photos
See More Videos

More Coachella

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top