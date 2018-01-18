Lady Gaga's Sizzling Red Mesh Gown Leaves Very Little to the Imagination 

Lady Gaga came to Milan to slay.

After a day spent exploring the Italian city in a flawless all-black ensemble, Mother Monster switched things up with a show-stopping crimson dress and matching pumps for a night out on the town, and it's pretty incredible.

SPL1639273_013

The vivid red velvet maxi from Ted Khoury Couture highlighted the hitmaker's killer curves, and although sheer mesh panels with a subtle Swiss dot design offered up plenty of skin, swaths of strategically placed velvet kept things PG—technically.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Wore the Ultimate All-Black Street Style Look in Milan

Gaga, who is in town for the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, wore her platinum lob down and slicked back, which allowed her striking outfit choice to take center stage. A dramatic smokey eye, fierce winged eyeliner and a bold red lip completed the 31-year-old's latest smoldering look. Get it, girl!

This is hardly the only time Lady Gaga has dared to wear a revealing look. While on vacation recently, the singer wore her go-to thong bikini. We'd expect nothing less from the fashion risk-taker.