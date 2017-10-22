Lady Gaga Poses With All the Ex-Presidents at Hurricane Relief Concert

Vote Gaga 2020? Last night at the One America Appeal benefit concert, Lady Gaga took a moment to pose with all five of the living former U.S. presidents, and we have to say, she looks rather presidential.

The hurricane relief concert took place at College Station, Texas, on Saturday night, and all the proceeds from the event went to help victims of recent natural disasters. In addition to an impressive line-up of performers, including Lyle Lovett, Sam Moore, Cassadee Pope and more, the event had a group of special attendees: real-live former U.S. presidents. All of them.

Jimmy Carter, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the concert, and Lady Gaga, who made a surprise appearance, couldn't resist the photo op. The "Joanne" singer posed alongside the former presidents, and she tweeted out the epic picture, writing that there's "Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe."

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

For her performance, Gaga wore a beautifully tailored white pantsuit and silver statement earrings, and she opted for a glamorous blonde bob.

It really is wonderful to see the country come together to support its citizens!