Lady Gaga Powers Through Pilates and Yoga Workouts Despite Chronic Pain

It hasn't been easy, but Lady Gaga is finally coming back to life.

After pressing pause on her Joanne world tour due to a particularly severe episode of fibromyalgia, the pop star has been taking some well-deserved time off from music to focus on her health. Through it all, the 31-year-old has diligently documented her recovery on Instagram, providing fans with a raw glimpse of her formerly private battle with chronic pain.

The world has watched as she moved from a hospital bed, to walks in the woods, to the studio—building her strength along the way. Most recently her little monsters were thrilled to see that the "Perfect Illusion" singer has been able to return to her workout routine.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, the ever-fashionable Gaga can be seen practicing a handful of classic yoga and pilates moves with an energy that we haven't seen from her in a while.

Get it Gaga!