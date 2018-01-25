Lady Gaga Teased Her New Music Video for "Joanne," and We're Already Emotional 

Prepare to get the chills. Lady Gaga just teased the upcoming music video for the piano version of her ballad "Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), and it's absolutely gorgeous.

In case you're unfamiliar, the song was inspired by her late aunt Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died at just 19 years old due to complications from Lupus. The heartbreaking track deals with loss and how ot keep the love for someone you've lost alive even after they're gone.

The song and the touching lyrics are definitely enough to make anyone emotional, but the music video may turn a slightly misty moment into an all out ugly cry.

In the brief clip she shared on her Instagram account, the song is paired down with just a piano accompanying her gorgeous vocals, while black-and-white clips of Gaga setting out on her own and coming to a crossroad in her life are spliced with a colorful scene of her dancing alone in a field in a flowing lavender dress.

"Honestly, I know where you're goin'/ And baby, you're just movin' on/ And I'll still love you even if I can't/ See you anymore/ Can't wait to see you soar," she sings.

To honor her late aunt's memory, she let fans know that the Lupus Research Alliance are receiving donations. "The @lupusresearchalliance is receiving a donation in honor of Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Please consider a donation to this tremendous organization," she wrote alongside the clip.

We can't wait until the full video drops.