Lady Gaga Wasn't Even at the American Music Awards, but She Still Stole the Show

While Lady Gaga wasn’t able to physically make it to Sunday's American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in L.A., she found a way to make her presence known.

Gaga, who’s currently on her Joanne world tour in Washington, D.C., gave a special live performance straight from her concert stage. Oh, and she also found a way to still hit the red carpet, AND sartorially pay tribute to the late designer Azzedine Alaïa who passed away on Saturday … This woman is MAGIC.

Clad in a glittering sheer jumpsuit with white cross-hatching and cowgirl-worthy fringe, Mother Monster sang her heart out to the tune of “The Cure” for an audience of millions.

Alongside Gaga on the giant stage stood a barrage of backup dancers who appeared to be dressed as fencers. We’re still working our way through the possible semiology of such a choice but, regardless—it looked pretty damn cool.

As with literally every performance we’ve ever seen from Gaga, this turn left us Speechless (pun intended).

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Soon after Gaga's performance, she won the AMA for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. Again, the camera cut to her concert in D.C., where she delivered an emotional speech.

"Thank you so much. I have the best fans in the whole world. If you feel different or not understood, don't you dare give up on who you are. Fight for what you believe in," she told the audience.