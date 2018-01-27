Lady Gaga credited her jaw-droppingly raw VMA ensemble with a deeper political meaning. "If we don't stand up for what we believe in and if we don't fight for our rights pretty soon, we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones," the singer said on Ellen. "And I am not a piece of meat." The beautifully constructed garment was less weighty than the message. "She said it was her most comfortable dress of the night," Franc Fernandez, its creator, told MTV.com. "I'm guessing it weighed around forty pounds-it's built on a corset, so the weight is distributed on her chest."