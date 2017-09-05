Lady Gaga Still Manages to Impress Fans After Canceling Her Montreal Show

X
Shop This Post
BY: Meghan Overdeep
September 5, 2017 @ 8:30 AM

Lady Gaga is officially our new hero.

On Monday, Gaga, who recently kicked off her Joanne World Tour, was forced to postpone her show in Montreal after a recent rain-soaked performance in NYC landed her with a nasty cold. And instead of hiding in her hotel room with a bottle of NyQuil, the Grammy winner still managed to give her fans a show.

The pop star broke the news to her Little Monsters via Twitter. "To my beautiful fans. I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight," Mother Monster wrote. "I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne"

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/904813361619193857

Shortly after, the "Million Reasons" singer was back on Twitter, this time to announce that she would treat the fans who gathered outside her hotel to pizza.

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/904833430449475585

And, because she's Gaga, she didn't stop there. She further surprised the crowd by stepping out on the roof of the hotel to just say hi. Cold be damned!

https://twitter.com/ced_gaga16/status/904861511277060096

RELATED: See All of Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour Looks

Hats off to you, Gaga. Get well soon!

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top