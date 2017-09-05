Lady Gaga Still Manages to Impress Fans After Canceling Her Montreal Show

Lady Gaga is officially our new hero.

On Monday, Gaga, who recently kicked off her Joanne World Tour, was forced to postpone her show in Montreal after a recent rain-soaked performance in NYC landed her with a nasty cold. And instead of hiding in her hotel room with a bottle of NyQuil, the Grammy winner still managed to give her fans a show.

The pop star broke the news to her Little Monsters via Twitter. "To my beautiful fans. I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight," Mother Monster wrote. "I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne"

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/904813361619193857 I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Shortly after, the "Million Reasons" singer was back on Twitter, this time to announce that she would treat the fans who gathered outside her hotel to pizza.

https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/904833430449475585 I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

And, because she's Gaga, she didn't stop there. She further surprised the crowd by stepping out on the roof of the hotel to just say hi. Cold be damned!

https://twitter.com/ced_gaga16/status/904861511277060096 I still got to see Gaga despite the cancellation. @ladygaga you're an angel.. you could've just stayed in there but you actually came❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/onocacWzxe — Ced 🅴 (@ced_gaga16) September 5, 2017

Hats off to you, Gaga. Get well soon!