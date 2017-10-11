Lady Gaga Is Making a Massive Donation to Natural Disaster Relief

Update – Oct. 11: In September, Lady Gaga pledged to donate $1 million toward helping the communities affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico recover. And now, the musician is taking her efforts to another level.

On Oct. 10, Gaga released a statement via her Born This Way Foundation announcing she's supporting Save the Children's Journey of Hope program, which helps young people cope with their emotions during difficult times.

"Mental health is just as vital to our well-being as physical health," she wrote in a statement honoring World Mental Health Day. "That's true for each of us, every day, but it's especially important for those coping with disaster and recovering from trauma."

Recently, Gaga has taken to Instagram Live to invite fans and followers to meditate with her in real-time.

Mother Monster is coming through for all the victims of recent natural disasters. Lady Gaga may not be in good health right now, but she's still thinking of others, making a huge—and we do mean huge—donation to relief funds.

In the past month, the U.S. and Mexico has been rocked by a string of severe natural disasters, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the Mexico City earthquake. The cities and people affected by these events have a long road to recovery, and the 31-year-old "Joanne" singer wants to do her part to aid recovery efforts.

Yesterday, Gaga tweeted out that she's donating $1 million to natural disaster relief funds and praying for the victims every day. Can you say selfless?!

While praying every day, I'm also donating $1Mil to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, José, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake 🙏 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2017

Gaga joins the likes of Beyoncé, J.Lo, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more celebrities who have given sizable donations to relief efforts.

Because of her chronic pain, Gaga decided to postpone part of her Joanne tour to focus on her health. She recently provided an update on her own recovery, writing that she's "gettin' stronger everyday."

What a killer article. Gettin' stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can't wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp https://t.co/p37b7dM8wC — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Lady Gaga's compassion is inspiring! It's no wonder she has such an unwavering fan base.