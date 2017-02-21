Lady Gaga Debuts Joanne Concert Merch with a Stunning Lookbook

Lady Gaga Debuts <em>Joanne</em> Concert Merch with a Stunning Lookbook
February 21, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Should we just call 2017 the year of Gaga? Slaying at every turn (Super Bowl! World tour! Cowboy hats!), Mother Monster is preparing to inspire shock and awe once more with her new 2017 merchandise capsule collection.

A collaborative effort by creative studio Lobster Eye, merchandise retailer Bravado, and Lady Gaga, the collection is both a promotional mélange of visuals from the singer’s latest album and a taste of the eclectic fashion sense that makes up her aesthetic.

The collection’s gorgeous lookbook, shot by Synchrodogs in the Ukraine, blends these two aspects seamlessly, making for an immersive, Gaga-esque visual experience.

Little Monsters, get ready to shower these collaborators with your applause.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Speaks Out Against Super Bowl Body Shamers

 

Browse images from lookbook below, and click here to shop the capsule collection.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

