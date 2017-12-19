Lady Gaga Just Confirmed the Big News on Everyone’s Minds

Brandi Fowler
Dec 19, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

It’s official! Lady Gaga is heading to Sin City for her first residency.

Following days of rumors, Mother Monster confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday in a series of photographs that showed her signing a contract and palming champagne at MGM Hotel’s Park Theater in Las Vegas. “The rumors are true!!!!! I’m gonna be a Las Vegas girl!!,” she wrote.

“Thank you Richard, Bill and Chris for making my dream come true! I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before!,” Gaga continued. “I will have my own residency in Las Vegas at MGM’s Park Theater. I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing fans, little monsters and team. We love you so much. Meet me in Las Vegas!! This is just the beginning of a new era!”

Gaga will kick off her residency starting in late 2018, according to Variety, and will reportedly perform 36 dates.

Happy holidays indeed, little monsters.

