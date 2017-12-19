Lady Gaga Just Confirmed the Big News on Everyone’s Minds

It’s official! Lady Gaga is heading to Sin City for her first residency.

Following days of rumors, Mother Monster confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday in a series of photographs that showed her signing a contract and palming champagne at MGM Hotel’s Park Theater in Las Vegas. “The rumors are true!!!!! I’m gonna be a Las Vegas girl!!,” she wrote.

The rumors are true!!!!!💞 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

“Thank you Richard, Bill and Chris for making my dream come true! I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before!,” Gaga continued. “I will have my own residency in Las Vegas at MGM’s Park Theater. I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing fans, little monsters and team. We love you so much. Meet me in Las Vegas!! This is just the beginning of a new era!”

Gaga will kick off her residency starting in late 2018, according to Variety, and will reportedly perform 36 dates.

Happy holidays indeed, little monsters.