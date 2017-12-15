Lady Gaga Could Pass as Kim Kardashian's Twin in New Insta Post

Dec 15, 2017

Lady Gaga, is that you?

On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning singer took part in a pensive three-part photo shoot, where she seemingly channeled another silver-haired diva.

Modeling a cozy cream puffer jacket by Chen Peng Studio in series of snaps on Instagram, Mother Monster gave off major Kim Kardashian vibes with her sleek platinum locks, bold brows, and matte contoured makeup. Even her serious facial expressions and profile poses are quintessential Kim. 

Little monsters noted the uncanny resemblance and flooded the songstress’s comments section, with one fan coining the mash-up name, "Lady Kardashian," while another user noted, "Your giving me Kim Kardashian vibes and I'm loving itttt."

We have to admit: we wouldn't be able to tell the two moguls apart if they were standing side by side. 

