Lady Gaga and Joe Biden Unite to Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse

While former vice president Joe Biden and Lady Gaga may seem like an unlikely duo, they came together to shed light on a very important topic via the nonprofit organization It’s On Us.

On Wednesday, their message to stop the cycle of sexual abuse went viral on social media, with the powerful hashtag, aptly titled #ItsOnUs, as the campaign’s calling card. In a video posted to Instagram and Twitter, Mother Monster is buttoned up in cream separates, and, with her hand on Biden’s shoulder, reveals that she’s a survivor of sexual assault.

A message from me and my buddy Vice President Joe Biden @vp44 to the country. #ItsOnUs to protect each other. 🇺🇸 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

“I am a sexual assault survivor and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma: psychological, physical, mental,” admits the “Bad Romance” singer. “It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body.”

She continues: “But we’re here to remind you that it’s important to reach out to someone in your life that can trust and to know that they will be there to help you. There will be someone to listen, because you know what, it’s on us.”

Biden drives home Gaga’s point, saying, “We want to make it real clear: it’s on us. It’s on everyone to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it.”

With the Harvey Weinstein scandal still fresh on our minds, Biden and Gaga’s message couldn’t have come at a better time. Get more information about their cause at ItsOnUs.org.