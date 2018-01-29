Lady Gaga Looked Like an IRL Angel During Her Emotional Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga is nominated twice at the 2018 Grammys, but she already won with her incredible performance. The singer belted out two hits from her album Joanne at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, and got emotional during the acoustic performance.

Gaga started off the performance at a piano covered in white feathers and dedicated it to her late aunt. “This is for my father’s big sister, Joanne,” she said. “This is for love and compassion, even when you can’t understand.”

Dressed in an off-the-shoulder pink tulle gown with a train and dramatic sleeves, complete with matching pink drop earrings and a stunning ring on that finger, Gaga started off singing “Joanne” at the piano. Mark Ronson joined her on the guitar as she belted out the emotional hit.

“Time’s up,” she said, referencing the anti-sexual harassment movement sweeping Hollywood and beyond, before switching to her next song, “Million Reasons.”

Ahead of the big night, Gaga penned a sweet message on Twitter about how much the nomination of her album Joanne means to her. “I have carried a deep grief in my heart over my family’s tragedy. The loss of Joanne my father so deeply that it affected me. When he cried, I cried. When he was angry, I was angry. When he hurt, I hurt,” she wrote.

“Today I transform this grief to hope and healing. After 10 years with you I still get nervous before the Grammys, but I know I have an angel with me. #Joanne.”