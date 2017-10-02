Lady Gaga Organizes Calming Group Meditation on Instagram Live in Wake of Vegas Shooting

It's been a no good, terrible day, and that's definitely an understatement. The country is in mourning after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurred Sunday evening in Las Vegas at the city’s Route 91 Harvest Festival. A gunman opened fired during Jason Aldean’s performance, and as of Monday afternoon 58 people are dead and 515 are injured.

There's been no shortage of responses on social media with celebrities and politicians encouraging people to donate and call the NRA and their local representatives, and while Lady Gaga posted about this as well, she also offered up a different approach to help people cope.

The singer decided to organize a meditation on Instagram Live to bring her followers together to reflect on the news and find some inner peace in the turmoil. "4 anyone who'd like to join, I'm doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my Instagram Live for calming of the [world]," she wrote on Instagram.

"I thought it might be a nice time to take some quiet moments for ourselves and think about each other," she began her Instagram Live. "There's a lot going on in the world with people all the time. I think a lot of healing can come from quieting our minds and calming down our bodies."

She went on to share the mantras that she'd be using to mediate today. "Today I'll be alternating between I am calm and I am light," she told the over 40 thousand viewers.

"If we can all focus on being calmer, I truly believe the world will be calmer. We are just one body," she said at the end of the meditation.

To watch the Instagram Live, check out Lady Gaga's stories for the next 24 hours.