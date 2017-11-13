Watch Lady Gaga Stop Her Show Mid-Concert to Help a Bleeding, Injured Fan 

Lady Gaga takes her "Mother Monster" duties seriously, even if she's smack dab in the middle of a live performance.

The singer was performing her Joanne World Tour in Uncasville, Conn., on Saturday when she noticed an injured fan in the audience, and she immediately sprang into action. Lady Gaga paused the entire show to address the fan, named Meredith, and find out what was going on.

"Hi, I just looked over and I saw, are you doing all right? Are you doing all right?" she asked. "Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic? They're on their way? OK."

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight's show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass!

Lady Gaga found out the fan's name and then made sure she was taken care of before resuming her show.

"Meredith, I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding. You OK? We’re gonna make sure you’re OK, all right?" Gaga said. "What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business."

As Meredith was taken care of, the singer also told her crew to make sure she received a backstage pass before dedicating a performance of "Paparazzi" to her.

We wish Meredith the best recovering from her injury.