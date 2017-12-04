Lady Gaga Assisted Hurricane Relief Efforts Hours Before Going on Stage in Houston

If you weren’t already convinced that Lady Gaga is a saint in pop star’s clothing, this may change your mind.

The singer, 31, wiled away the hours leading up to her Houston concert on Sunday by volunteering alongside members of the Born This Way Foundation and Team Rubicon.

“Today before the show the@btwfoundation and I volunteered for@teamrubicon,” Gaga wrote. “They are a team of Veterans and first responders joining forces to provide disaster relief. These people are amazing, and a wonderful place to donate to, I saw (and did) first hand the hard work they do and it’s amazing. Donate to them if you want to give back they are a blessing! .”

Mother Monster and her team got their hands dirty doing some demolition on a Houston resident’s home that was affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Before the #JoanneWorldTourHouston tonight me and @btwfoundation teamed up with @teamrubicon to do some demolition due to water damage and mold remediation in Pamela’s house from Hurricane Harvey. We want to help make #HoustonStrong. And we love Pamela! ❤️ A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

… And then she got on stage at the Houston Toyota Center and killed it (as per usual).

#ladygagahouston #incredible A post shared by Paulo Campos Beauty (@paulocamposbeauty) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:11am PST

If LG were to announce a political campaign around now, we’d be voting Gaga—I mean, what can't this woman do? At the very least, she’d fix us with her love ...