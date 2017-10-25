Lady Gaga Wore the Shortest Shorts Imaginable to the World Series

The kickoff of the World Series took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, so it was bound to be star-studded.

Though actors, including Rob Lowe and Jerry Seinfeld, were on hand for the big event, all eyes were on Lady Gaga. The Grammy Award winner made us yearn for summer again in the shortest short shorts imaginable that flaunted her toned legs.

She kept the rest of her ensemble simple, with a white tank, matching crossbody bag, and sky-high pumps in the same monochromatic hue, complementing her cut-offs. Black retro-inspired shades along with a vintage pin-up bob added the finishing touches to her look.

Mother Monster celebrated the momentous occasion with her boyfriend, Christian Carino, as well as her BFF. "When you got the best seat in the house," she captioned a photo of herself and her bestie with baseball icon Joe Torre at the game. "Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4."

Gaga was a big fixture at last year's World Series, so we fully expect her to show up and show out as the games roll on.