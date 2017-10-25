Lady Gaga Wore the Shortest Shorts Imaginable to the World Series

Faith Cummings
Oct 25, 2017 @ 9:30 am

The kickoff of the World Series took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, so it was bound to be star-studded.

Though actors, including Rob Lowe and Jerry Seinfeld, were on hand for the big event, all eyes were on Lady Gaga. The Grammy Award winner made us yearn for summer again in the shortest short shorts imaginable that flaunted her toned legs.

She kept the rest of her ensemble simple, with a white tank, matching crossbody bag, and sky-high pumps in the same monochromatic hue, complementing her cut-offs. Black retro-inspired shades along with a vintage pin-up bob added the finishing touches to her look.

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mother Monster celebrated the momentous occasion with her boyfriend, Christian Carino, as well as her BFF. "When you got the best seat in the house," she captioned a photo of herself and her bestie with baseball icon Joe Torre at the game. "Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4."

Gaga was a big fixture at last year's World Series, so we fully expect her to show up and show out as the games roll on.

[MUSIC] [SOUND] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Lady Gaga is the queen of weird. But even though she's emerged from eggs, and dressed herself in raw meat. She has to pay taxes just like the rest of us. Well, maybe not just like the rest of us. Performers of her scale get certain tax write-offs. Things the average Joe wouldn't even think to deduct. She's sold millions for her record label. So, what could Gaga and her team, at Interscope Records, potentially, write off? In reality, stars like Gaga are in contract with entertainment companies who handle their expenses, and taxes, and each stars contract, and what it covers, is complex and unique to them. But, let's pretend that Gaga, herself, is preparing her own tax return, and that she paid for all these expenses out of her own pocket First Gaga's performer image depends heavily on her crazy style. A lot of her outfits are provided to her for free from high end designers but whatever fees her stylist earn from Gaga and Interscope are tax deductible and in addition Gaga's write off for hair and makeup team since being photo ready is her full time job. Gaga can write off fees for her personal trainer too. Being in the spotlight comes with its shortcomings and being swarmed by fans and paparazzi is one of them. Lady Gaga can definitely write off the salaries of her personal security team. Her interscope records team almost certainly includes an army of agents, publicists, lawyers and personal assistants. All of whom can be deducted. Getting to and from all of her publicity events and concerts comes at a price. Gaga can write off some portion of her unreimbursed travel expenses, including her private jet and tour bus, since her job requires her to be all over the world. It's not all glitz and glam though. Gaga is a star who gives back. She can deduct a percentage of the many charitable contributions she's given last year. Gaga's charity organization, the Born This Way Foundation, supports tolerance education and anti-bullying efforts. Last but not least, the accountants handling Lady Gaga's finances in tracking all of these write offs can include their tax preparation fees in her deductions. If the accountants are creative about it, Gaga's tax situation won't be such a bad romance. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.

