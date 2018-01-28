Lady Gaga Was Khaleesi of the Grammys in a Sheer Dress with a Dramatic Train

Lady Gaga was one of the first major stars to arrive at the 2018 Grammys and upon arrival, she immediately shut down the red carpet.

The star, who is both a nominee and performer in the show, stunned in a sheer Armani Privé dress with a crazy long black train. And while we’ve never seen Game of Thrones’s Daenerys Targaryen in black-tie attire, we’re still getting major Khaleesi vibes from Gaga’s look.

The Grammy nominee stunned in a black gown that essentially had a sheer lace top bodysuit underneath, which you could see when she popped out a leg, Angelina Jolie–style. The dress didn’t stop there, though: It also included a massive skirt with a long train that spooled out behind her.

Gaga accessorized with black Lorraine Schwartz earrings, major platform shoes, and a white rose that represented her affiliation with the Time’s Up movement in standing with survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

The singer completed her look with a dramatic cat-eye and long platinum blonde braids that crossed in the back, Khaleesi-style. Black string laced the two braids together for what’s sure to be one of the most dramatic hairstyles of the night.

Before hitting the carpet, Gaga penned an emotional message about her album Joanne, named after her late aunt. “I have carried a deep grief in my heart over my family’s tragedy. The loss of Joanne my father so deeply that it affected me. When he cried, I cried. When he was angry, I was angry. When he hurt, I hurt,” she wrote.

“Today I transform this grief to hope and healing. After 10 years with you I still get nervous before the Grammys, but I know I have an angel with me. #Joanne.”