Lady Gaga Shops at Walmart in Intimate First Trailer for Gaga: Five Foot Two

Lady Gaga is giving us a million reasons to look forward to her upcoming Netflix documentary. With an intimate first trailer, Mother Monster takes fans for a wild ride backstage and on the road ahead of Gaga: Five Foot Two's release.

Footage from the video gives Little Monsters a raw look at the pop star's trials and triumphs through the eight months of crafting her latest album, Joanne. The vanguard star, who is currently in the midst of her Joanne World Tour, gets some ink in honor of her new album, takes a ride in her grandmother's car, performs during the Superbowl Halftime Show, and experiences a Walmart filming fiasco in the brief clip—just a day in the life of Gaga.

The film, which the "Bad Romance" singer has once described as a "true and honest" depiction of her life, will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival under director Chris Moukarbel's guidance.

"[You will see] a woman who's an artist, creates all day, thinks all day, and also has the experiences [as] both an artist and a celebrity. Those two things collide for me, and you'll see how they're conflicted," the pop superstar previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I am 100 percent at my lowest common denominator. Nobody [is] explaining what I am or putting a label on me as a female artist in this film. That's what this documentary is about."

Fans can put their paws up on Sept. 22 when Gaga's full documentary officially arrives on the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.