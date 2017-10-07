Lady Gaga Defends Young Girl Who's Being Bullied with Inspiring Instagram Video

Lady Gaga is not here for bullying. The "Born This Way" singer took to Instagram on Friday to stick up for her friend's daughter, Venice, who is being bullied at her elementary school.

Gaga posted a clip, sharing a message to Venice's classmates at El Marino Elementary School that everyone can learn from. "Hi everybody at El Marino Elementary. This is Lady Gaga. I’m friends with Venice, and I work with Venice’s mommy, Julie,” she said in the Instagram clip. “I’m really, really sad to hear that Venice is being bullied at school.”

A message from me to #elmarinoelementary to #BeKind to my friend @joomees daughter Venice. #WeAreVenice no child should have to sit alone at lunch or constantly be outcast. Let’s empower each other to be kinder and braver. @btwfoundation A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

“I work a lot in the space of anti-bullying and I have learned that this can really change the growth and happiness of children all over the world,” she continued. “So, I encourage you all to be kind to one another and to search within your community for bravery.”

“Sometimes, it’s hard to stand up to the popular kids,” Gaga says. “Be kinder. Be braver. Go and sit with Venice and have lunch. Be a rebel.”Yep, our hearts are melting, too.

The singer has been a huge proponent of eradicating bullying and cyber-bullying with her Born With This Way Foundation. We hope her message encourages these young kids to be kinder. Way to go, Gaga!