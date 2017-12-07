"Lady Gaga" Will Not Be Credited in A Star Is Born

In the most-anticipated film of 2018, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper star in the modern remake of A Star Is Born—which also happens to be the Hangover star’s directorial debut. We have quite the wait ahead of us as the film is slated for a May 18 release, but we have a feeling it’ll be worthy of the months of anticipation.

For Gaga, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel, the upcoming musical will be her first starring role in a feature film. But wait—that’s not entirely true … “Lady Gaga” isn’t actually in A Star Is Born. According to EW, Mother Monster will relinquish her pop icon persona for the role, choosing to be credited not as Lady Gaga but under her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

It makes sense that Gaga—sorry, Stefani—would try to distance herself as an actress from the (literal) name she’s made as a singer, but we doubt anyone will be fooled by the moniker swap.

We’ll see you in May, Little Monsters!