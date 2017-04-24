Lady Gaga's Coachella Tribute to Her Friend with Cancer Will Make You Emotional

April 24, 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

Lady Gaga slowed down her Coachella set on Saturday to deliver an emotional tribute to Sonja Durham, who has Stage 4 cancer. Mother Monster gave a shoutout to her longtime friend, and the performance will make you emotional.

“My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it’s OK with you, I'd like to sing this song for her,” she said. A visibly emotional Gaga then delivered a slow, acoustic version of “Edge of Glory,” pausing in the middle to speak to her friend. “I’m sorry you don’t feel well,” she said. “We all wish you were here with us.”

Gaga dedicated a bonus track, “Grigio Girls” on her album Joanne to Durham. “Sonja was Joanne’s friend / Tough girls on the mend / So when I’m feeling small / I toss that cork and call,” she sings on the track.

Earlier this year, Durham proved that she still has her sense of humor through the battle, posting this photo of herself in the hospital, “ready for Coachella.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0wYroFbBq/?taken-by=sonjad7777

Still gotta make jokes when you're going on 7 days in the hospital!

A post shared by Sonja Durham (@sonjad7777) on

We’re sending all of the well wishes to this strong woman in her fight.

