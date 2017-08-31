Lady Gaga Literally Clings to Her New Boyfriend During Hands-On Date Night 

Lady Gaga sure knows how to look pretty in pink.

The singer took a breather from her Joanne tour in New York City Wednesday night for a date with boyfriend Christian Carino while wearing the brightest pink possible.

Gaga left Bowlmor Lanes in Times Square with her arms firmly around Carino (though with the extra-tall black heels she wore, it might've just been to keep herself from tripping).

Jackson Lee/Splash

Lady Gaga wore a statement-making bubblegum pink shirt for the occasion, but kept things otherwise toned down with simple blonde bangs and black reading glasses.

Carino, on the other hand, wore a black leather jacket, and twinned with his girlfriend in matching black pants.

It seems like bowling date night might be a new Hollywood trend. Earlier this month, Mariah Carey and her beau Bryan Tanaka laced up their bowling shoes for their own date night, and TBH we're taking notes.

Leave it to Gaga and Mariah to know how to plan a great date.