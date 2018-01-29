You Probably Missed Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's Adorable PDA at the Grammys

Lady Gaga may have walked the red carpet solo at the 2018 Grammys, but she definitely didn’t go without a date. The performer and nominee had her man Christian Carino waiting in the wings for support.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The couple did not hit the carpet or watch the show in the audience together, but they did not hide from photographers. When they united backstage, they weren’t shy about their PDA and shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras. Gaga looked like a real-life angel, in the same dress she wore for her emotional performance of “Joanne” and “Million Reasons,” while her boyfriend looked dapper in a black suit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gaga once again set off engagement rumors at the 2018 Grammys, when she showed up wearing a pink diamond ring on that finger. The singer has been wearing the sparkler for months, and has yet to comment about whether it has anything to do with her relationship to Carino.

Engagement or not, these two certainly look cute together.