Lady Gaga Goes Hiking in Heels, Proves She Is NOT Just Like Us

Stars, they’re just like us? Some of them, maybe, but this just in: Lady Gaga is not among that set.

Mother Monster went for a hike in Montauk on Thursday with her new beau, talent agent Christian Carino, proving once and for all that she is superhuman.

When you think of hiking attire, what comes to mind? REI boots, oversize water bottles, and neon layers that came straight from an ‘80s aerobic video, right? It’s not really a high-fashion opportunity.

Well, Carino got that memo, and hit the trail in a rugged black tee and matching shorts, practical sneakers on his feet. Though the pair twinned yesterday in adorably matching backwards baseball caps and casual outfits, today was, well, different…

Gaga trailed behind her new boyfriend in a draped Grecian-style crop top, an ankle-length black skirt, trendy Ray Bans ($150; revolve.com), and (wait for it)… PUMPS. Yep, the contemporary icon went for a hike in a pair of nude patent leather heels (shop a similar look here).

Splash News

WHAT. HOW. WHY.

We have a lot of questions.