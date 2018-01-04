Lady Gaga Flaunts Her Figure in Thong Bikini While Wishing Fans a Happy New Year 

Lady Gaga is kicking off 2018 by embracing her curves. The singer took to Twitter to share a photo of herself basking in the glow of the new year in a barely-there thong bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

"Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life," she wrote on Twitter alongside the photo, which shows her looking at the sky as she poses against driftwood on the beach in a matching swim separates.

Not only was her figure on full display, but the photo clearly shows off her array of tattoos. From the angle of the photo, we can see her David Bowie tat along her rib cage, which she got in honor of the late singer, as well as an intricate bouquet of roses, and unicorn on her thigh, just to name a few.

If the bikini bottoms look familiar, Gaga wore them last year when she did a photo shoot of herself in a swimsuit on the beach in Miami. While that beach side getup included heels, she definitely went more low key this time around, keeping it simple with no jewelry and her blonde hair swept up in a low bun.