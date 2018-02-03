Lady Gaga Just Cancelled Her Tour for a Really Important Reason

Mother Monster just made an incredibly hard decision.

Lady Gaga is currently in the midst of her Joanne World Tour, and this morning, she announced that she won't be able to perform the final European shows due to "severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform."

The 31-year-old singer suffers from fibromyalgia, and unfortunately, this isn't the first time she's had to cancel performances to focus on her well-being. However, that doesn't make her decision to cancel the rest of the European tour any less emotional.

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it," Gaga wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home."

“I love this show more than anything and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever,” she concluded.

While understandably disappointed, Gaga's fan base was more concerned for the singer's health, and her Instagram was flooded with comments sending love and well-wishes her way.

Our hearts go out to Gaga!