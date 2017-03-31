Lady Gaga Looks Totally Different as a Brunette

Lady Gaga Looks Totally Different as a Brunette
Steve Granitz/WireImage
March 31, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

We've seen Mother Monster work a rainbow of hair colors in the past, but brunette just might be our favorite look yet. Just after her birthday this week, Lady Gaga went back to her roots and showed off a deep chestnut tone on Instagram, which was accompanied by the sweetest message to her fans. We've known her as a platinum blonde for so long, but the brunette is a welcome change, and we love how the rich color makes her porcelain complexion look even more radiant. Check out her new hue below.

We haven't seen the star in a hair color this dark since 2013—you know, the Artpop era—but we are living for it.

