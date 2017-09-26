Beyoncé's Thoughtful Gift to Lady Gaga Is Helping Her Manage Her Pain

by: Isabel Jones
September 26, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

We now know that Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are really, truly friends, and it has us feeling something like this:

On Tuesday, the Joanne singer took to the 'gram to update her fans on her wellbeing—she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by muscle soreness and pain. “Not having a good pain day,” she told her followers. Sorry to hear that, Gaga—but guess what’s helping Mother Monster feel better? A GIFT FROM QUEEN BEY.

LG posted a shot of herself wearing a navy Ivy Park hoodie, a string of silver rosary beads looped around her neck. “Thank you honey :honey_pot: B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt,” Gaga wrote. “Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love :heart:.”

How thoughtful, Bey—er Honey B?

You know what they say … Friends who slay together, stay together: 

 

