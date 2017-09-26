Beyoncé's Thoughtful Gift to Lady Gaga Is Helping Her Manage Her Pain

We now know that Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are really, truly friends, and it has us feeling something like this:

On Tuesday, the Joanne singer took to the 'gram to update her fans on her wellbeing—she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by muscle soreness and pain. “Not having a good pain day,” she told her followers. Sorry to hear that, Gaga—but guess what’s helping Mother Monster feel better? A GIFT FROM QUEEN BEY.

LG posted a shot of herself wearing a navy Ivy Park hoodie, a string of silver rosary beads looped around her neck. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt,” Gaga wrote. “Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love .”

How thoughtful, Bey—er Honey B?

You know what they say … Friends who slay together, stay together: